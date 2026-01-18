Iran in Turmoil: Protests, Violence, and International Repercussions

In a surge of deadly protests across Iran, more than 5,000 individuals, including around 500 security personnel, have reportedly been killed. The unrest, beginning over economic grievances on December 28, has escalated into widespread demands against clerical rule.

President Donald Trump has warned against further killings, while the Iranian leadership accuses foreign actors, notably the U.S. and Israel, of exacerbating tensions.

Reports indicate the highest death toll in Kurdish regions, where the conflict has intensified. Despite internet blackouts, videos depicting these violent crackdowns continue to surface, highlighting the regime's aggressive response to the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)