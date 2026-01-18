Left Menu

Tragedy at Sharda River: Three Drown During Holy Bath

Three people, including two teenagers, drowned in the Sharda River during Mauni Amavasya near Dhanaraghat in the presence of a large crowd. Despite rescue efforts, Saurabh, Sumit, and Abhadesh could not be saved. Locals criticized the lack of safety measures at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as two teenagers and an adult lost their lives while bathing in the Sharda River for the Mauni Amavasya ritual, as reported by the police.

At Dhanaraghat, within Hazara Police Station's jurisdiction, the accident happened amid a large gathering of devotees. Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya named the victims as teenagers Saurabh and Sumit, as well as 25-year-old Abhadesh, who attempted a rescue.

The absence of safety measures, such as barricading or divers, at the event, was criticized by locals. Meanwhile, the deceased were given CPR without success, and their bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

