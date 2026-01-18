Tragedy at Sharda River: Three Drown During Holy Bath

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday as two teenagers and an adult lost their lives while bathing in the Sharda River for the Mauni Amavasya ritual, as reported by the police.

At Dhanaraghat, within Hazara Police Station's jurisdiction, the accident happened amid a large gathering of devotees. Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya named the victims as teenagers Saurabh and Sumit, as well as 25-year-old Abhadesh, who attempted a rescue.

The absence of safety measures, such as barricading or divers, at the event, was criticized by locals. Meanwhile, the deceased were given CPR without success, and their bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)