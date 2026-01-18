Left Menu

Three Arrested in Dramatic Baby Theft Case: Infant Safely Recovered

Three individuals, including a woman, were apprehended for the theft of a baby from a child care home. The baby was safely recovered in Mathura district. The arrests followed a police investigation triggered by a complaint from the institution's manager. Legal actions have been completed against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:25 IST
Authorities have apprehended three suspects, including a female accomplice, for their involvement in the abduction of a five-month-old baby from a local child care facility. The dramatic recovery of the infant took place in Mathura district, confirmed officials.

The theft reportedly occurred on the night of January 16 from Baba Udit Raj Seva Sansthan-run Bal Shishu Grih situated under City police station limits. The incident came to light following a complaint by Kamalkant Shukla, the manager of the institution.

Accused Reena, also known as Radhika, was detained, leading to the capture of two additional suspects, Akash alias Kanha, and Uday Singh, in Nagla Sapera village. Authorities have assured that all legal formalities have been completed, and the infant is safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

