Three Arrested in Dramatic Baby Theft Case: Infant Safely Recovered

Authorities have apprehended three suspects, including a female accomplice, for their involvement in the abduction of a five-month-old baby from a local child care facility. The dramatic recovery of the infant took place in Mathura district, confirmed officials.

The theft reportedly occurred on the night of January 16 from Baba Udit Raj Seva Sansthan-run Bal Shishu Grih situated under City police station limits. The incident came to light following a complaint by Kamalkant Shukla, the manager of the institution.

Accused Reena, also known as Radhika, was detained, leading to the capture of two additional suspects, Akash alias Kanha, and Uday Singh, in Nagla Sapera village. Authorities have assured that all legal formalities have been completed, and the infant is safe.

