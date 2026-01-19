Left Menu

Pentagon Ponders Troop Deployment Amid Minnesota Protests

The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 soldiers in Alaska to prepare for potential deployment to Minnesota amid large protests. Tensions rose after an ICE officer fatally shot a mother in Minneapolis. President Trump threatened military deployment under the Insurrection Act as local leaders criticized federal overreach.

Updated: 19-01-2026 05:09 IST
The Pentagon has ordered around 1,500 active-duty soldiers stationed in Alaska to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, where large-scale protests against the U.S. government's deportation efforts have erupted. This move comes as tensions escalate following the fatal shooting of a local resident by an ICE officer.

President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces unless state officials curb protests targeting immigration agents. Local leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, warn that military deployment could worsen tensions in a city already brimming with federal agents and largely peaceful demonstrations.

Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested establishing a "peaceful protest zone" as ICE agents continue operations targeting immigrant communities. The looming threat of deploying troops highlights the ongoing federal versus local political tug-of-war in handling the protests.

