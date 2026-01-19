Left Menu

Coast guard evacuates critically ill woman from Lakshadweep

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The coast guard on Monday carried out a swift medical evacuation of a 63-year-old woman from Lakshadweep after receiving an urgent request from the Union Territory administration.

The patient, who suffered cardiac arrest, was evacuated in an Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) Dornier aircraft that was retrofitted as a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) to provide life support during the flight, a defence statement said.

The aircraft took off from Kochi at around 11 am and landed at Agatti island to embark the patient. It then flew back to Kochi, where it landed at about 2.20 pm.

The woman was later shifted to Aster Medcity hospital for advanced treatment.

The ICG remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives, especially of people living in remote island regions, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

