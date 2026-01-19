Left Menu

Four people held for vehicle theft in Aizawl

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:46 IST
At least four people have been arrested in Aizawl in connection with vehicle theft on Monday, police said.

The four people were arrested during an investigation following a two-wheeler theft case registered at Bawngkawn police station in Aizawl on Sunday, the police said.

The accused are from Karimganj and Patharkandi districts of Assam and currently residing in Aizawl's Durtlang area, they said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused were found to be involved in multiple vehicle theft cases, police said.

The accused confessed to the police that some of the stolen motorcycles were sold at Silchar in Assam's Cachar district, they said.

During the recovery of a stolen motorcycle from the Zuangtui area on Monday, two more motorbikes stolen by the accused in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday were also recovered from the site, police said.

Police also said that all efforts are being made to recover the stolen bikes.

