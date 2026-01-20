Fatal Love Triangle Uncovered: A Tale of Betrayal in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, a woman, her partner, and an accomplice were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. The victim, Ram Sumer Singh, objected to his wife's relationship with another woman. The crime was reportedly orchestrated to allow the two women to live together.
In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police have arrested a woman named Renu Devi, her female partner Malti Devi, and an accomplice, Raju Sonkar, in connection with the murder of Renu's husband, Ram Sumer Singh.
Authorities discovered that Singh, aged 45, was killed due to his opposition to the romantic relationship between his wife and Malti Devi. The incident unfolded when Renu Devi and Malti Devi allegedly plotted to eliminate Singh to pursue their relationship freely.
The investigation revealed that Malti Devi engaged e-rickshaw driver Jitendra Gupta to carry out the murder for a sum of Rs 60,000. Singh was lured to a field and killed by Gupta and his associates. The police have recovered evidence but some suspects remain at large.
With inputs from agencies.
