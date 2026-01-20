Crackdown on Cough Syrup Counterfeit: Illegal Manufacturing Unit Exposed

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit medicine, police have dismantled an illegal cough syrup manufacturing unit in a local house and arrested Suresh Kumar for his alleged involvement.

A team from Ghungchai police conducted the operation, leading to the recovery of 375 bottles of spurious syrup and manufacturing equipment such as bottles, caps, and gas cylinders.

Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya stated that Suresh Kumar, who had past experience as a medical compounder, used online resources to learn the illicit trade. He produced and sold the counterfeit cough syrup at a significant profit to local medical stores and drug addicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)