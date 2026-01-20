Political Storms in Telangana: Harish Rao Denounces Phone Tapping Allegations

Telangana's political landscape is heating up as BRS MLA T Harish Rao has come under scrutiny for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned Rao to the Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday for questioning.

Rao, who appeared before the officials and underwent hours of interrogation, labelled the accusations as unfounded and a 'trash' attempt by the Congress government to sidetrack attention from corruption allegations involving state-run miner, Singareni Collieries. He urged for a judicial probe into the matter.

BRS supporters rallied behind Harish Rao during his police station visit, as he suggested a broader political struggle was at play. Meanwhile, the Congress, dismissing claims of harassment, contended that if there were an agenda against Rao, actions would have been taken much sooner.