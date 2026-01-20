Political Storms in Telangana: Harish Rao Denounces Phone Tapping Allegations
Telangana BRS MLA T Harish Rao has been questioned by the SIT in relation to an alleged phone tapping case. He denounced the allegations as baseless, linking them to political diversion tactics by the Congress government, while pressing for a probe into corruption claims within Singareni Collieries.
- Country:
- India
Telangana's political landscape is heating up as BRS MLA T Harish Rao has come under scrutiny for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) summoned Rao to the Jubilee Hills police station on Tuesday for questioning.
Rao, who appeared before the officials and underwent hours of interrogation, labelled the accusations as unfounded and a 'trash' attempt by the Congress government to sidetrack attention from corruption allegations involving state-run miner, Singareni Collieries. He urged for a judicial probe into the matter.
BRS supporters rallied behind Harish Rao during his police station visit, as he suggested a broader political struggle was at play. Meanwhile, the Congress, dismissing claims of harassment, contended that if there were an agenda against Rao, actions would have been taken much sooner.
ALSO READ
Colombia's Congress Wage Cuts: A Step Towards Economic Equity
Supreme Court Faces Redistricting Dispute: California's Congressional Map Challenge
Odisha Congress Protests: Denied Access to Governor Over MGNREGA Memo
Cracking Down on Corruption: Tamil Nadu's Scandal Exposed
Battle for Chandrapur: Congress and BJP's Tug-of-War for Mayoral Seat