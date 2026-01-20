Delhi Police Busts Burglary Gang Targeting Railway Colonies

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a burglary gang that has been targeting locked houses in railway colonies throughout the city. Three men have been arrested, and authorities have recovered a haul of cash, jewellery, and foreign currency, officials announced on Tuesday.

The gang's modus operandi involved preying on homes left unoccupied during the day, as residents went to work. Their arrest followed a reported burglary in Kishanganj, in which a victim lost valuables worth lakhs while away. Swift police action, utilizing over 100 CCTV cameras, revealed the suspects scouting and targeting homes before executing their thefts.

Officers traced the criminals using a partially identified car registration number, culminating in their capture at Jungpura railway colony while attempting another heist. The gang members, from Badaun, confessed to several burglaries, and more than 416 grams of silver jewellery, cash, and crucial evidence were seized during the investigation's raids.

(With inputs from agencies.)