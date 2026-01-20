Left Menu

No New Charges for Britain's Notorious Baby Killer

British prosecutors have decided not to bring new charges against convicted serial killer Lucy Letby, who is serving a life sentence for killing seven infants. Despite police having further allegations, the Crown Prosecution Service found the evidence insufficient for additional charges. Investigations into possible hospital misconduct continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:51 IST
No New Charges for Britain's Notorious Baby Killer
Lucy Letby

The Crown Prosecution Service has ruled out filing additional charges against Lucy Letby, Britain's most prolific serial child killer. Letby, already serving a life sentence, was previously convicted for the murder of seven newborns.

Despite ongoing police investigations into more potential offences, prosecutors found the evidence insufficient to pursue new cases. Concerns persist about elements of the prosecution evidence, prompting scrutiny from various experts and the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Authorities remain focused on investigating potential misconduct at the Countess of Chester Hospital, raising questions about institutional accountability. A public inquiry's findings are anticipated later this year to shed more light on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026