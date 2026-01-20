No New Charges for Britain's Notorious Baby Killer

The Crown Prosecution Service has ruled out filing additional charges against Lucy Letby, Britain's most prolific serial child killer. Letby, already serving a life sentence, was previously convicted for the murder of seven newborns.

Despite ongoing police investigations into more potential offences, prosecutors found the evidence insufficient to pursue new cases. Concerns persist about elements of the prosecution evidence, prompting scrutiny from various experts and the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Authorities remain focused on investigating potential misconduct at the Countess of Chester Hospital, raising questions about institutional accountability. A public inquiry's findings are anticipated later this year to shed more light on the case.

