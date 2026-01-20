Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft
Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until February 24. The ban, imposed after the Pahalgam terror attack, was announced in a NOTAM by the Pakistan Airports Authority. This affects all Indian-registered and operated flights, including military flights, in both Karachi and Lahore FIRs.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant move, Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until February 24, according to an official NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Tuesday.
The ban stems from tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to reciprocal airspace closures by both countries. Initially set to expire on January 23, this restriction affects all flights registered or operated by India, including military aviation.
The extension applies across all altitudes within Pakistan's two primary flight information regions – Karachi and Lahore. The continued closure underscores ongoing geopolitical strain in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
United Airlines Soars with Record Revenue and Premium Travel Focus
DRDO's Bold Vision: The Future of Indian Electronic Warfare and Fighter Aircraft
Japan's airlines cancel flights as blizzards hit northwest coast
DGCA Engages with IndiGo Airlines for Passenger Compensation Amid Flight Disruptions
Air India and Singapore Airlines Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Connectivity