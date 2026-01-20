Left Menu

Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft

Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace until February 24. The ban, imposed after the Pahalgam terror attack, was announced in a NOTAM by the Pakistan Airports Authority. This affects all Indian-registered and operated flights, including military flights, in both Karachi and Lahore FIRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:39 IST
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until February 24, according to an official NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Tuesday.

The ban stems from tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to reciprocal airspace closures by both countries. Initially set to expire on January 23, this restriction affects all flights registered or operated by India, including military aviation.

The extension applies across all altitudes within Pakistan's two primary flight information regions – Karachi and Lahore. The continued closure underscores ongoing geopolitical strain in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

