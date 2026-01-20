Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft

In a significant move, Pakistan has decided to extend its airspace ban on Indian aircraft until February 24, according to an official NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Tuesday.

The ban stems from tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, leading to reciprocal airspace closures by both countries. Initially set to expire on January 23, this restriction affects all flights registered or operated by India, including military aviation.

The extension applies across all altitudes within Pakistan's two primary flight information regions – Karachi and Lahore. The continued closure underscores ongoing geopolitical strain in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)