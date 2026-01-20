UN Demands Israel Restore UNRWA Premises

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has issued a strong call for Israel to halt its demolition activities at the UN Palestinian refugee agency's East Jerusalem compound. Guterres demands the immediate restoration of this and other UNRWA premises to the UN.

Speaking to reporters, deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized that the Secretary-General finds the actions against UNRWA entirely unacceptable. He stressed that these actions are inconsistent with Israel's obligations under international law.

Haq pointed out that the actions not only violate the United Nations Charter but also the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, highlighting a serious diplomatic concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)