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Strengthening Ties: India-EU Partnerships and Global Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with key European Union leaders in Brussels to discuss the implementation of recent India-EU agreements and address major global issues. The two-day visit focused on promoting trade, defense partnerships, and cooperation in various sectors between India and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-03-2026 00:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2026 00:05 IST
Strengthening Ties: India-EU Partnerships and Global Diplomacy
S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • Belgium

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with top European Union leadership in Brussels, focusing on the implementation of recent India-EU agreements and discussing pivotal global issues. His two-day visit underscored the robust ties between India and the EU, emphasizing trade, cooperation in defense, and strategic partnerships.

During the visit, Jaishankar met with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. They highlighted the importance of the Free Trade Agreement and Security and Defence Partnership signed in January, aiming for swift implementation to benefit both regions.

Additionally, the discussions involved global developments such as the West Asia conflict and the Ukraine situation. Jaishankar also engaged in bilateral talks with several European counterparts to explore advancements in sectors like technology, mobility, and investment, further strengthening India-EU relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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