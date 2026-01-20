Authorities Bust Illegal Firecracker Factory in Indore

In a significant crackdown, authorities in Indore district dismantled an illicit firecracker factory on Tuesday, confiscating a substantial stock of explosive materials, officials reported.

Located in Jalodia Par village, approximately 55 kilometers from the district headquarters, the unauthorized operation lacked necessary licenses and essential safety protocols, officials noted.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Mohan Tripathi disclosed to PTI that Sanjay Vinod is the alleged operator, currently under investigation. Vinod has a history of legal issues, having been previously detained under the Explosives Act, before being released on bail.

