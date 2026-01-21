Indian Navy Showcases Indigenous Power, Women Sailors and Space Tech at RDP 2026

The Indian Navy today offered a first look at its participation in the Republic Day Parade (RDP) 2026, unveiling a powerful blend of indigenous platforms, space-enabled maritime capability, women empowerment and next-generation naval professionalism during its press preview at Kartavya Path.

Briefing the media, Lt Karan Nagyal, Contingent Commander, said the Navy’s presence at RDP 2026 reflects its vision of being a “Combat Ready, Cohesive and Aatmanirbhar Force”, aligned with India’s broader ambition of a Viksit and Samridh Bharat. Every element — from the marching contingent to the tableau and band — underscores India’s transformation into a technology-driven maritime power.

A Young, Diverse and Future-Ready Marching Contingent

The Indian Navy’s marching contingent will comprise 144 young sailors, averaging just 25 years of age, symbolising a modern, inclusive and pan-India force. Drawn from across States and Union Territories, the contingent represents a “mini-India” and has undergone over two months of specialised drill and ceremonial training.

The contingent will be led by Lt Karan Nagyal, with Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya serving as Platoon Commanders.

Tableau: From Ancient Shipbuilding to Space-Enabled Naval Power

The Navy’s RDP 2026 tableau presents a compelling narrative under the theme “Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation.” It visually traces India’s maritime journey from a 5th-century stitched ship (INSV Kaundinya) and Maratha-era Gurab-class vessels, to today’s frontline indigenous platforms.

Key highlights include:

INS Vikrant, India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier

Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri

A Kalvari-class submarine

The GSAT-7R (Project Rohini) naval communication satellite, highlighting space-enabled maritime operations

The tableau also depicts the global circumnavigation route of INSV Tarini during Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, reinforcing India’s blue-water credentials and maritime diplomacy.

Designed by Cdr Zubair Siddiqui and Lt Lekshmi K Ravi of the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the tableau blends heritage, cutting-edge engineering and strategic innovation.

Women at Sea and Youth in Uniform

A standout feature of the tableau is its focus on Mahila Sashaktikaran, showcasing women officers Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa, who completed the historic circumnavigation aboard INSV Tarini. Young girls from the Sea Cadets Corps will also march alongside the tableau — marking their return to the Republic Day Parade after their last participation in the 1980s.

Naval Band: Precision, Inclusion and Tradition

The Indian Navy Band, comprising 80 musicians, will be led by MCPO Musician First Class M Antony Raj. During the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on 29 January 2026, the band will perform dynamic compositions with precision formations. Notably, the ensemble includes six women Agniveer musicians, reflecting the Navy’s evolving talent pipeline.

Aatmanirbharta at Sea

Vice Admiral Praveen Nair, Controller Personnel Services, emphasised that the Navy’s participation goes beyond ceremonial display. He said the tableau reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of “Samudra Se Samridhi”, showcasing how India is transitioning from ancient maritime traditions to a self-reliant, innovation-led naval force.

Jointness and National Integration

Shri Vijay Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, noted that the staggered press previews — beginning with the Navy — enable deeper understanding of each Service’s role while reinforcing joint planning and integration. The Indian Air Force and Army previews will follow in the coming days.

Call to Action for Defence-Tech and Maritime Innovators

The Indian Navy’s RDP 2026 presentation highlights growing opportunities for defence-tech startups, shipbuilding innovators, satellite and communications firms, autonomous systems developers and maritime AI platforms to engage with India’s expanding indigenous naval ecosystem.