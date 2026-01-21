IAEA Chief Urges Resolution in Iran Nuclear Standoff

The ongoing standoff between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over inspection of bombed nuclear facilities and accounting for highly enriched uranium demands immediate resolution, according to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Grossi stressed the urgency of Iran filing a report detailing the status of bombed sites, including Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan, and the whereabouts of approximately 440.9 kg of 60% enriched uranium.

The IAEA has completed inspections of 13 undeclared facilities, yet access to the three crucial bombed sites remains ungranted, significantly increasing concerns. Grossi emphasized that Iran's lack of compliance with nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations could lead to critical consequences, urging Tehran to engage constructively. Iran, while claiming full cooperation, has yet to provide the necessary report, testing diplomatic efforts led by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

With the last verified stock check of Iran's enriched uranium seven months ago, Grossi admitted that diplomatic prudence was key, yet missing inspections during civil unrest posed challenges. Expected talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi may provide a turning point in the spring for resolving this nuclear impasse.

