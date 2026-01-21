FARC's Faltering Commitment: Gold and Land Dispute Undermines Peace Deal

The former rebel group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC, reportedly breached the 2016 peace deal by holding back critical resources essential for reparations, according to officials. The group's incomplete asset handover to the Colombian government hinders reparation efforts for conflict victims.

An Inspector General's Office report highlights the under-delivery of assets by FARC, citing only partial compliance. The rebels committed to transferring 444 kg of gold, 722 rural properties, and specified sums of cash, yet met only a fraction of these targets, compromising victim support initiatives.

Negotiations in 2016 halted five decades of conflict, allowing FARC members political integration, in exchange for assets supporting infrastructure and memorial projects. However, security issues and lack of land titles impede asset turnover. Renewed violence and rivalry in former FARC territories exacerbate logistical challenges, hinder reforms, and undermine peace treaty objectives.

