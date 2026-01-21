Left Menu

Federal Probe Targets Minnesota Leaders Over Immigration Clash

The U.S. Justice Department has subpoenaed Minnesota state and local officials, questioning their opposition to President Trump's immigration actions in Minneapolis. The probe follows reports of aggressive ICE deployments and public backlash against the federal crackdown, which has led to violent encounters with residents.

Updated: 21-01-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 06:07 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has issued subpoenas to Minnesota's governor and local mayors as it evaluates their opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement in the state as a possible crime. These actions follow large-scale and controversial immigration operations by federal agents in the Twin Cities.

The six subpoenas, served to prominent Democratic officials including Governor Tim Walz, reflect a deepening clash over federal immigration policy under the Trump administration. U.S. Attorney Pam Bondi emphasized that accountability applies to all, regardless of political status, following her arrival in Minnesota.

Residents and officials in Minnesota have responded with significant backlash to the federal agents' tactics, which have involved militarized gear and have led to accusations of racial profiling. The Justice Department's investigation raises questions about federal overreach and the balance between law enforcement and community safety.

