Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

In a decisive move to enhance homeownership prospects for American families, President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order restricting the purchase of single-family homes by Wall Street investors. The directive aims to ensure these homes remain accessible to individual buyers rather than large institutional competitors.

The executive order, aimed at addressing voter concerns over affordability, demands administration guidance within 60 days to limit investor acquisition of these properties. Trump's recent policy initiatives mark efforts to lower living costs and boost homeownership ahead of congressional elections.

Furthermore, the order necessitates a review by the Treasury Department of existing rules on institutional home purchasing. The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are urged to monitor potential anti-competitive strategies by institutional investors. Leading Wall Street firms have been under scrutiny for their impacts on housing costs due to significant acquisitions of single-family homes since the 2008 financial crisis.