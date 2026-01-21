Left Menu

Former PM Han Duck-soo Sentenced: A Landmark Verdict

South Korean court sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his involvement in a key action of insurrection related to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December 2024. Han is the first cabinet minister convicted on such charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:53 IST
Han Duck-soo

In a momentous decision, a South Korean court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, citing Han's involvement in a key action of insurrection tied to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty, noting his instrumental role in orchestrating a façade cabinet meeting that facilitated the martial law declaration. A judge underscored that Han, aged 76, is the first former cabinet minister to face a conviction on such serious charges linked directly to martial law.

Following the ruling, Han was immediately taken into custody by court authorities, marking a significant moment in South Korea's legal and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

