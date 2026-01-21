Former PM Han Duck-soo Sentenced: A Landmark Verdict
In a momentous decision, a South Korean court has sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday, citing Han's involvement in a key action of insurrection tied to ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial declaration of martial law in December 2024.
The Seoul Central District Court found Han guilty, noting his instrumental role in orchestrating a façade cabinet meeting that facilitated the martial law declaration. A judge underscored that Han, aged 76, is the first former cabinet minister to face a conviction on such serious charges linked directly to martial law.
Following the ruling, Han was immediately taken into custody by court authorities, marking a significant moment in South Korea's legal and political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
