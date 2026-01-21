Left Menu

Telangana Police's Revolutionary Citizen-Centric FIR Initiative

Telangana Police is launching a citizen-centric system to register FIRs for certain crimes at a location of the victim's choice. This initiative aids victims of POCSO, SC/ST atrocities, and more, offering a compassionate alternative to station visits, beginning January 27, 2023.

In an unprecedented move, the Telangana Police is set to revolutionize the policing landscape by launching a citizen-centric FIR registration system. As disclosed by Additional DGP Charu Sinha, this initiative enables victims to file complaints for specific crimes, such as POCSO cases, at their preferred location.

Set to roll out from January 27, the system is the first of its kind in India. It caters to those subjected to crimes against women and children, and is particularly impactful for victims of POCSO, SC/ST atrocities, and other sensitive cases. It aims to alleviate the trauma of visiting police stations during vulnerable times.

The procedure involves police officers attending the victim's location to record complaints, thus avoiding the need for victims to visit stations. This approach promises to enhance public trust in the justice system by prioritizing victim convenience and ensuring rapid FIR registration, Sinha emphasized.

