Supreme Court Moves to Protect Aravalli Hills from Illegal Mining

In a bid to safeguard the Aravalli Hills from illegal mining, the Supreme Court announced plans to establish an expert committee to thoroughly examine the multifaceted issues facing the region.

Chaired by Chief Justice Surya Kant with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, the bench tasked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and amicus curiae K Parameshwar to propose names of mining and environmental experts within four weeks, aiming to create a knowledgeable body to guide evaluations.

While the apex court halted the implementation of its previous definition of the Aravalli range, pending expert analysis, Rajasthan's representative assured the court that unauthorized mining operations would cease in affected areas.