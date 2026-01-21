Left Menu

Supreme Court Moves to Protect Aravalli Hills from Illegal Mining

The Supreme Court plans to form an expert committee to scrutinize issues surrounding illegal mining in the Aravalli Hills. The court extended its order to pause new mining definitions for the range, emphasizing expert assessment. Rajasthan assured the court of halting unauthorized extraction in the disputed area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:26 IST
  • India

In a bid to safeguard the Aravalli Hills from illegal mining, the Supreme Court announced plans to establish an expert committee to thoroughly examine the multifaceted issues facing the region.

Chaired by Chief Justice Surya Kant with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, the bench tasked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and amicus curiae K Parameshwar to propose names of mining and environmental experts within four weeks, aiming to create a knowledgeable body to guide evaluations.

While the apex court halted the implementation of its previous definition of the Aravalli range, pending expert analysis, Rajasthan's representative assured the court that unauthorized mining operations would cease in affected areas.

