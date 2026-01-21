Left Menu

Court Quashes FIR Against BJP Leader Over 'Sanatana Dharma' Comments

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya concerning distortion of remarks by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatana Dharma'. The court deemed Udhayanidhi's comments as hate speech, sparking a reaction. BJP's K Annamalai labeled the FIR as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 21-01-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 14:40 IST
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed an FIR against BJP leader Amit Malviya, linked to an alleged misrepresentation of remarks by Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, regarding 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Justice S Srimathy concluded that Udhayanidhi's statements qualified as hate speech, and any reaction to such statements remains an expected response.

BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the FIR as a move driven by politics, describing the DMK government as corrupt and anti-Hindu, following the court's verdict to disband the FIR against Malviya.

