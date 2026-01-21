Guilty Verdict: Akola Court's Landmark Life Sentence Ruling

A court in Maharashtra's Akola has sentenced ten individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Kisanrao Hundiwale, the state president of Gawli Samaj, which occurred in May 2019.

The District and Sessions Court found Shriram Gawande, Ranjit Gawande, Vikram Gawande, Suraj Gawande, Dheeraj Gawande, Vishal Tayade, Satish Tayade, Pratik Tonde, Mayur Ahir, and Dinesh Rajput guilty, according to special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The court acquitted Praveen Shriram Gawande, Mangesh Gawande, Dipali Gawande, Namrata Gawande, and Sheikh Sabir, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Hundiwale was attacked inside the Charity Commissioner's office in Akola on May 6, 2019, amid a dispute over an educational institute.

(With inputs from agencies.)