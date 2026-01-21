Left Menu

Guilty Verdict: Akola Court's Landmark Life Sentence Ruling

A Maharashtra court sentenced ten individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Kisanrao Hundiwale, Gawli Samaj state president, in May 2019. The crime followed a dispute over an educational institute. Five others were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

A court in Maharashtra's Akola has sentenced ten individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Kisanrao Hundiwale, the state president of Gawli Samaj, which occurred in May 2019.

The District and Sessions Court found Shriram Gawande, Ranjit Gawande, Vikram Gawande, Suraj Gawande, Dheeraj Gawande, Vishal Tayade, Satish Tayade, Pratik Tonde, Mayur Ahir, and Dinesh Rajput guilty, according to special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.

The court acquitted Praveen Shriram Gawande, Mangesh Gawande, Dipali Gawande, Namrata Gawande, and Sheikh Sabir, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. Hundiwale was attacked inside the Charity Commissioner's office in Akola on May 6, 2019, amid a dispute over an educational institute.

