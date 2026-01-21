Left Menu

Train Trail: The Arrests That Solved Six Cases

A 38-year-old man, Vinay Rameshchandra Soni, has been arrested for stealing jewellery from train passengers, with valuables worth over Rs 21 lakh recovered. The arrest helped solve six theft cases reported to the Government Railway Police at Kalyan railway police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:49 IST
theft
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man has been apprehended for stealing jewellery from train passengers, delivering a major breakthrough in a series of thefts. The suspect, identified as Vinay Rameshchandra Soni, was tracked down by authorities on January 14, leading to the recovery of valuables worth over Rs 21 lakh.

The investigation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) began following a complaint lodged in June 2025 at the Kalyan railway station in Thane district, Maharashtra. The complainant reported the theft of a bag containing ornaments valued at Rs 63,000 during a journey on the Patna Express.

Subsequent inquiries conducted on January 17 and 18 led to the recovery of gold and silver ornaments linked to several other cases. This development has resulted in the resolution of six theft cases, providing a significant relief to victims and the GRP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

