Nigerian troops have successfully rescued 62 hostages and neutralized two militants in ongoing operations across Kebbi and Zamfara states, the military reported on Wednesday.

The northwest region has been plagued by mass kidnappings from armed gangs, with incidents like the abduction of over 160 worshippers earlier this year highlighting the threat. According to Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, forces targeted a known bandit hideout in Zamfara upon receiving credible intelligence about captive locations. All rescued hostages are now safe, and efforts are in progress for their family reunification.

In a connected mission, troops ambushed Lakurawa militants near the border of Kebbi and Sokoto following intelligence on their movements. Meanwhile, Nigeria faces criticism from foreign leaders over alleged failures to protect Christian communities. The government stresses its operations target militants endangering both Christian and Muslim civilians.