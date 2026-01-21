Left Menu

Eateries & Ethics: Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police arrested the owner and cook of an eatery after a viral video showed the cook spitting on dough while making chapatis. The incident prompted an investigation after a formal complaint by a local priest. Both individuals have been jailed following their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghaziabad Police have apprehended the owner and a cook of a local eatery after a viral video surfaced, allegedly showing the cook spitting on dough while making chapatis, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests followed a formal complaint by Acharya Shivakant Pandey, the priest of Shiv Mandir, Govindpuram. According to law enforcement, the incident took place on January 19, sparking outrage when it was circulated on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar), Suryabali Maurya, revealed that during questioning, the eatery owner, Amzad, failed to justify the actions of the cook, Faizan, or to take any corrective measures. Both have now been arrested and jailed, the officer stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

