Eateries & Ethics: Viral Video Leads to Arrests in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police have apprehended the owner and a cook of a local eatery after a viral video surfaced, allegedly showing the cook spitting on dough while making chapatis, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The arrests followed a formal complaint by Acharya Shivakant Pandey, the priest of Shiv Mandir, Govindpuram. According to law enforcement, the incident took place on January 19, sparking outrage when it was circulated on social media.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar), Suryabali Maurya, revealed that during questioning, the eatery owner, Amzad, failed to justify the actions of the cook, Faizan, or to take any corrective measures. Both have now been arrested and jailed, the officer stated.

