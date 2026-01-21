Left Menu

E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Pesticide Industry Demands Tighter Regulations

The pesticide industry is urging the Indian government to reinforce online sales regulations to ensure authenticity and prevent fake products. Key industry figures emphasize the need for explicit guidelines for e-commerce platforms to align with existing regulations, highlighting current regulatory gaps and the potential risks of inadequate compliance checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:08 IST
E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Pesticide Industry Demands Tighter Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The pesticide industry is calling for stricter regulations on e-commerce platforms involved in the sale of crop protection products, urging the government to mandate authorisation certificates to curb the sale of counterfeit items. This call to action comes amid rising concerns over the authenticity of products and supply chain transparency.

During a national conference, CropLife India Chairman Ankur Aggarwal emphasized the need for clear rules under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the upcoming Pesticides Management Bill to address the online sales of pesticides. The association highlighted that while online sales currently account for a small portion of the market, their visibility has increased significantly since the approval of such sales in 2021.

Stakeholders, including P K Singh from the Ministry of Agriculture, noted that existing compliance checks might not suffice for e-commerce sales. As digitisation expands rapidly, so do risks related to quality assurance and traceability, necessitating shared responsibility among platforms and manufacturers for farmer safety and product integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026