E-Commerce Under Scrutiny: Pesticide Industry Demands Tighter Regulations

The pesticide industry is calling for stricter regulations on e-commerce platforms involved in the sale of crop protection products, urging the government to mandate authorisation certificates to curb the sale of counterfeit items. This call to action comes amid rising concerns over the authenticity of products and supply chain transparency.

During a national conference, CropLife India Chairman Ankur Aggarwal emphasized the need for clear rules under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and the upcoming Pesticides Management Bill to address the online sales of pesticides. The association highlighted that while online sales currently account for a small portion of the market, their visibility has increased significantly since the approval of such sales in 2021.

Stakeholders, including P K Singh from the Ministry of Agriculture, noted that existing compliance checks might not suffice for e-commerce sales. As digitisation expands rapidly, so do risks related to quality assurance and traceability, necessitating shared responsibility among platforms and manufacturers for farmer safety and product integrity.

