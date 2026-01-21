Odisha's Urban Local Bodies Gear Up for Elections

The Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) is gearing up to conduct elections in 24 newly formed urban local bodies (ULBs) by June, according to official sources. The plans align with legal mandates, requiring elected councils within six months of the ULBs' establishment in December 2025.

State Election Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi confirmed that preparations are in motion, with the SEC reaching out to the state government for necessary arrangements. This includes delimitation and reservation of urban wards ahead of finalizing electoral rolls.

Padhi also revealed that steps are underway for the three-tier panchayat elections anticipated in early 2027. A detailed voter survey for both urban and panchayat elections will be conducted by March, although census activities may extend timelines. The survey remains separate from the Special Intensive Revision process.

