EU Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions

US President Donald Trump's intentions to annex Greenland and impose tariffs have sparked a significant challenge to Europe's security, principles, and prosperity, according to European Council President António Costa. In reaction to these developments, Costa has called for an emergency summit of the EU's 27 national leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Trump's interest in acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic island has stirred distrust among European and Canadian allies. Denmark, which oversees Greenland as a semiautonomous territory, angered Trump by deploying a military reconnaissance team to the region. This has led to discussions about a long-term military presence involving several European nations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed that the EU is at a pivotal moment. Should tariffs be enacted, she assured that the bloc is prepared to act decisively. Von der Leyen emphasized plans for a substantial European investment in Greenland to enhance its economy and infrastructure while collaborating on security measures with partners like the UK, Canada, and Norway.