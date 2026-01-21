Left Menu

EU Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions

US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Greenland and impose tariffs have challenged Europe's security and prosperity. In response, European leaders, led by António Costa, are holding an emergency summit. The EU unites on international law principles and warns of tariff consequences while preparing for economic and security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:41 IST
EU Stands Firm Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions
  • Country:
  • Belgium

US President Donald Trump's intentions to annex Greenland and impose tariffs have sparked a significant challenge to Europe's security, principles, and prosperity, according to European Council President António Costa. In reaction to these developments, Costa has called for an emergency summit of the EU's 27 national leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Trump's interest in acquiring the mineral-rich Arctic island has stirred distrust among European and Canadian allies. Denmark, which oversees Greenland as a semiautonomous territory, angered Trump by deploying a military reconnaissance team to the region. This has led to discussions about a long-term military presence involving several European nations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed that the EU is at a pivotal moment. Should tariffs be enacted, she assured that the bloc is prepared to act decisively. Von der Leyen emphasized plans for a substantial European investment in Greenland to enhance its economy and infrastructure while collaborating on security measures with partners like the UK, Canada, and Norway.

TRENDING

1
RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's Homecoming: The Battle for Chinnaswamy Stadium

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi Spurs Congress Strengthening in Haryana and Uttarakhand

 India
3
Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

Demand for Justice: Tragic Accident Sparks Outrage in Noida

 India
4
India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

India's Economic Surge: A Sustainable Path to Global Power

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026