Ranchi Police's Operation Muskan: A Beacon of Hope for Lost Mobile Owners

In a triumphant move, Ranchi Police handed back 93 mobile phones to their respective owners as part of 'Operation Muskan'. These devices, lost or stolen, were retrieved from police stations across the city and rural locales.

According to SP City Paras Rana, the recovery was enhanced by complainants' prompt reporting on the CEIR portal and utilizing the 'Find My Device' process.

SP Rural Praveen Pushkar confirmed that 42 phones were recovered from rural districts, with the remaining 51 found in urban areas, marking a significant success in police recovery initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)