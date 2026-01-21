Ranchi Police's Operation Muskan: A Beacon of Hope for Lost Mobile Owners
Ranchi Police successfully returned 93 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners through 'Operation Muskan'. Devices were reclaimed from both urban and rural areas, following verification via the IMEI numbers and CEIR portal. The initiative highlights the importance of timely reporting and technological aids in recovery efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST
- Country:
- India
In a triumphant move, Ranchi Police handed back 93 mobile phones to their respective owners as part of 'Operation Muskan'. These devices, lost or stolen, were retrieved from police stations across the city and rural locales.
According to SP City Paras Rana, the recovery was enhanced by complainants' prompt reporting on the CEIR portal and utilizing the 'Find My Device' process.
SP Rural Praveen Pushkar confirmed that 42 phones were recovered from rural districts, with the remaining 51 found in urban areas, marking a significant success in police recovery initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)