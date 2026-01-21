Left Menu

Ranchi Police's Operation Muskan: A Beacon of Hope for Lost Mobile Owners

Ranchi Police successfully returned 93 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners through 'Operation Muskan'. Devices were reclaimed from both urban and rural areas, following verification via the IMEI numbers and CEIR portal. The initiative highlights the importance of timely reporting and technological aids in recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST
Ranchi Police's Operation Muskan: A Beacon of Hope for Lost Mobile Owners
  • Country:
  • India

In a triumphant move, Ranchi Police handed back 93 mobile phones to their respective owners as part of 'Operation Muskan'. These devices, lost or stolen, were retrieved from police stations across the city and rural locales.

According to SP City Paras Rana, the recovery was enhanced by complainants' prompt reporting on the CEIR portal and utilizing the 'Find My Device' process.

SP Rural Praveen Pushkar confirmed that 42 phones were recovered from rural districts, with the remaining 51 found in urban areas, marking a significant success in police recovery initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

Chancellor Merz Advocates for Immediate Mercosur-Free Trade Agreement Action

 Germany
2
Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufacturing

Rajasthan Unveils Semiconductor and Aerospace Policies to Boost Tech Manufac...

 India
3
Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

Rachel Reeves Confident in US-UK Trade Deal Amid Greenland Tensions

 Global
4
Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

Empowering Doctors: AI in Healthcare Training Program Launched

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026