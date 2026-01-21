India Backs AI-Enabled Multi-Vital CGM to Detect Heart Risks Early

In a significant push toward preventive, tech-driven healthcare, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has signed an agreement with Drstore Healthcare Service India Pvt. Ltd., Maharashtra, to co-develop a next-generation digital health device that combines continuous glucose monitoring with early cardiac risk detection.

The project—titled “Multivital Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device with Cardiovascular Biomarkers for Early Detection of Heart Conditions alongside Diabetes Monitoring”—has received grant assistance from TDB under the Indo-Canada Collaborative Industrial Research & Development Programme.

A New Class of Wearable Diagnostics

The initiative aims to move beyond single-parameter glucose tracking by integrating key cardio-metabolic biomarkers directly into CGM systems. These include:

B-type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP)

Troponin-I

High-sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hs-CRP)

By analysing interstitial fluid, the same medium used in CGMs, the device will enable simultaneous, continuous monitoring of blood glucose and early cardiovascular stress markers—addressing one of the most dangerous co-morbidities faced by people with diabetes.

India–Canada Tech Collaboration for Scalable Health Impact

The project is being developed in collaboration with Nanospeed Diagnostics Inc., Canada, under a bilateral framework supported by DST (India), the National Research Council Canada (NRC), and Global Affairs Canada. The programme is designed to accelerate industry-led, market-ready R&D with global relevance and local impact.

This cross-border collaboration allows Indian innovators to access advanced diagnostic research while ensuring indigenous development, validation, and deployment tailored to Indian healthcare realities.

From Hospital-Centric Care to Continuous Prevention

The integrated CGM platform is expected to enable:

Early detection of cardiovascular risks in diabetic and high-risk populations

Remote, real-time monitoring for home-based and post-operative care

Reduced dependence on episodic lab tests and hospital visits

Proactive disease management through digital health workflows

By shifting diagnostics from reactive to continuous and preventive, the technology aligns with India’s goals of affordable healthcare, digital health adoption, and population-scale disease prevention.

Building India’s Multi-Vital Health Device Ecosystem

Founded in 2015, Drstore Healthcare Service India Pvt. Ltd. focuses on preventive and remote health monitoring solutions. With TDB support, the company will validate the technology and establish a pathway for commercial deployment of a multi-vital monitoring ecosystem capable of managing diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic conditions.

Key anticipated outcomes include:

Continuous, at-home monitoring of glucose and cardiac biomarkers

Earlier clinical intervention and reduced long-term disease burden

A scalable platform for managing multiple co-morbidities through smart devices

Government Push for Preventive Health Tech

Commenting on the initiative, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, said:

“Technology-led preventive healthcare solutions are critical to reducing long-term disease burden. International collaborative frameworks like the Indo-Canada Programme help Indian industry build indigenous, scalable solutions aligned with national health priorities.”

Call to Health-Tech Innovators and Investors

The project signals growing government backing for AI-enabled diagnostics, wearable biosensors, and remote monitoring platforms. For medtech startups, digital health companies, device manufacturers, and healthcare investors, the message is clear: India’s preventive health-tech ecosystem is entering a scale-up phase.

As chronic diseases increasingly intersect, multi-vital, continuous monitoring may become the new standard of care—and India aims to build it at home.