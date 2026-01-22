Eskom Confirms Koeberg Nuclear Plant Safe After Transmission Line Fault

Eskom has moved to reassure the public, industry stakeholders, and energy markets that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely, following a temporary reduction in output at the facility caused by a transmission-side fault.

The power utility confirmed that both Koeberg units were safely reduced from full power to 100 MW each after a fault was detected on the 132 kV transmission lines at the Pinotage transmission substation near Stellenbosch. Eskom stressed that this response was standard protocol and designed to protect both the nuclear facility and the national electricity grid.

“Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid,” the utility said.

Nuclear Safety Systems Operated as Designed

Crucially, Eskom confirmed that neither of the nuclear reactors was affected by the incident. The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) was formally notified, in line with regulatory requirements.

According to Eskom, the event did not compromise nuclear safety, radiation protection, or plant security, underscoring the robustness of Koeberg’s safety and grid-interface systems.

No Loadshedding Risk, Output Restoration Underway

The utility further assured consumers and businesses that the temporary power reduction did not affect overall system stability.

“There is no risk of loadshedding due to adequate national generation reserves,” Eskom said.

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has since granted approval for Koeberg to progressively ramp up power output from both units as transmission conditions stabilise.

Grid Resilience and Nuclear Reliability in Focus

The incident highlights the role of automated protection systems and conservative operating protocols in ensuring grid resilience—particularly when integrating large baseload assets such as nuclear power plants into complex transmission networks.

Eskom reiterated that all regulatory, operational, and safety procedures were fully complied with, and that Koeberg remains a reliable cornerstone of South Africa’s energy mix, providing low-carbon baseload electricity.

Reassurance to Industry and Investors

With growing scrutiny on grid stability, nuclear safety, and energy security, Eskom’s response is intended to provide confidence to regulators, investors, industrial users, and the public that South Africa’s only nuclear power station continues to meet the highest safety and operational standards.