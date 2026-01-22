Left Menu

Eskom Confirms Koeberg Nuclear Plant Safe After Transmission Line Fault

“Eskom assures the public and stakeholders that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely,” the utility said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:23 IST
Eskom Confirms Koeberg Nuclear Plant Safe After Transmission Line Fault
“Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid,” the utility said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom has moved to reassure the public, industry stakeholders, and energy markets that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely, following a temporary reduction in output at the facility caused by a transmission-side fault.

The power utility confirmed that both Koeberg units were safely reduced from full power to 100 MW each after a fault was detected on the 132 kV transmission lines at the Pinotage transmission substation near Stellenbosch. Eskom stressed that this response was standard protocol and designed to protect both the nuclear facility and the national electricity grid.

“Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid,” the utility said.

Nuclear Safety Systems Operated as Designed

Crucially, Eskom confirmed that neither of the nuclear reactors was affected by the incident. The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) was formally notified, in line with regulatory requirements.

According to Eskom, the event did not compromise nuclear safety, radiation protection, or plant security, underscoring the robustness of Koeberg’s safety and grid-interface systems.

No Loadshedding Risk, Output Restoration Underway

The utility further assured consumers and businesses that the temporary power reduction did not affect overall system stability.

“There is no risk of loadshedding due to adequate national generation reserves,” Eskom said.

The National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA) has since granted approval for Koeberg to progressively ramp up power output from both units as transmission conditions stabilise.

Grid Resilience and Nuclear Reliability in Focus

The incident highlights the role of automated protection systems and conservative operating protocols in ensuring grid resilience—particularly when integrating large baseload assets such as nuclear power plants into complex transmission networks.

Eskom reiterated that all regulatory, operational, and safety procedures were fully complied with, and that Koeberg remains a reliable cornerstone of South Africa’s energy mix, providing low-carbon baseload electricity.

Reassurance to Industry and Investors

With growing scrutiny on grid stability, nuclear safety, and energy security, Eskom’s response is intended to provide confidence to regulators, investors, industrial users, and the public that South Africa’s only nuclear power station continues to meet the highest safety and operational standards.

“Eskom assures the public and stakeholders that Koeberg Nuclear Power Station continues to operate safely and securely,” the utility said.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

Karnataka's Mega Investment Drive: A Renewed Industrial Era

 India
2
Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

Convocation Controversy: Minister Boycotts Madras University Event

 India
3
Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

Infinity: Revolutionizing Math Learning with a Global Challenge

 India
4
Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

Tragic Tale of Love: Honour Killing Shakes Community

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026