Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 49 Lakh

Nashik rural police have made a significant drug bust, seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 49 lakh. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals in the Vinchur area, following a tip-off about their intentions to sell the illegal narcotics.

The suspects, Yakub Khaleed Momeen, 46, and Sandesh Ambadas Phapale, 35, both residents of Niphad tehsil, were apprehended after a meticulously planned trap on the road to Vinchur industrial area. Among the items recovered was 315.9 grams of mephedrone from Momeen's scooter.

A subsequent search of Momeen's residence yielded another 386.41 grams of the substance. Both men face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Authorities continue to investigate to uncover further details in this case.

