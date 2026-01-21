Left Menu

Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 49 Lakh

Nashik rural police seized mephedrone worth Rs 49 lakh, arresting two men from Vinchur area. The accused, Yakub Khaleed Momeen and Sandesh Ambadas Phapale, were caught trying to sell the narcotics. Further investigation under the NDPS Act, 1985, is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:21 IST
Nashik Police Seize Mephedrone Worth Rs 49 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nashik rural police have made a significant drug bust, seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 49 lakh. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals in the Vinchur area, following a tip-off about their intentions to sell the illegal narcotics.

The suspects, Yakub Khaleed Momeen, 46, and Sandesh Ambadas Phapale, 35, both residents of Niphad tehsil, were apprehended after a meticulously planned trap on the road to Vinchur industrial area. Among the items recovered was 315.9 grams of mephedrone from Momeen's scooter.

A subsequent search of Momeen's residence yielded another 386.41 grams of the substance. Both men face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Authorities continue to investigate to uncover further details in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
2
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis

 Global
4
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026