Delhi Robbery Foiled: Four Arrested in Dramatic Chase

Four men have been arrested for robbing a man of over Rs 2 lakh in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. The incident, involving a motorcycle chase, was orchestrated by Rohit, Sudhanshu, Shivam, and Himanshu Gupta. Police recovered most of the stolen cash and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, four men have been apprehended for their involvement in a robbery incident in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, where they chased and stole over Rs 2 lakh from a man. Police say the chase occurred on January 15, involving a motorcycle with a blank registration plate.

The accused, identified as Rohit (19), Sudhanshu (19), Shivam (19), and Himanshu Gupta (21), all hail from Vijay Vihar. Himanshu, who worked at a local tobacco shop, allegedly informed the others about the victim, a regular cash carrier after business hours, thereby facilitating the robbery.

Police managed to trace the suspects through extensive CCTV footage analysis, leading to the recovery of substantial cash amounts from each of the accused and the motorcycle used in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to retrieve any additional evidence related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

