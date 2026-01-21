Delhi Robbery Foiled: Four Arrested in Dramatic Chase

In a dramatic turn of events, four men have been apprehended for their involvement in a robbery incident in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, where they chased and stole over Rs 2 lakh from a man. Police say the chase occurred on January 15, involving a motorcycle with a blank registration plate.

The accused, identified as Rohit (19), Sudhanshu (19), Shivam (19), and Himanshu Gupta (21), all hail from Vijay Vihar. Himanshu, who worked at a local tobacco shop, allegedly informed the others about the victim, a regular cash carrier after business hours, thereby facilitating the robbery.

Police managed to trace the suspects through extensive CCTV footage analysis, leading to the recovery of substantial cash amounts from each of the accused and the motorcycle used in the crime. Investigations are ongoing to retrieve any additional evidence related to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)