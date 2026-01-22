CTIL–GNLU Conference Puts Data, Trade Law and Inclusion at Policy Centre Stage

The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), in collaboration with Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), has reinforced the growing role of empirical, data-driven legal analysis in trade and public policy, with the successful conclusion of the 9th International Conference on Law and Economics at Gandhinagar.

Held over three days, the conference—focused on Empirical & Applied Law and Economics of Governance and Inclusive Public Policy—brought together policymakers, judges, academics, industry leaders and international experts to examine how law and economics together are reshaping trade policy, governance frameworks and inclusive growth strategies.

Law Meets Economics in Trade and Governance

The conference examined critical challenges at the intersection of law, economics and public policy, including trade regulation, intellectual property, healthcare services, and professional mobility. Through panel discussions, technical sessions and expert plenaries, participants explored how evidence-based legal design can deliver more effective, equitable and globally competitive outcomes.

CTIL led two high-impact panel discussions on:

The WIPO Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge (TKGR Treaty) and its interface with the WTO TRIPS Agreement

India’s approach to trade in health services, including emerging regulatory gaps and digital health opportunities

Judiciary and Policy Voices Call for Evidence-Based Law

The inaugural session featured Justice A.K. Sikri, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, and Attorney General of India Shri R. Venkatramani as special guests.

In his keynote address, Justice Sikri stressed that judicial interpretation must consider economic consequences, especially in complex regulatory and trade-related disputes. The Attorney General highlighted the urgency of developing new institutional arrangements and empirical policy models to help governments respond to fast-evolving global economic challenges.

Global Participation, Sectoral Insights

The conference drew scholars and practitioners from India’s leading national law universities, alongside international experts from institutions such as:

University of Hamburg, Germany

Myongji University, South Korea

University of Pretoria, South Africa

Tomyongji Hoku University, Japan

UNESCAP

Industry participation from the healthcare and biotechnology sectors ensured that academic discussions remained grounded in real-world commercial and regulatory experience.

Trade in Services, Mobility and New FTAs

In a plenary address, Prof. (Dr.) James J. Nedumpara, Head of CTIL, examined services trade and professional mobility, referencing recent developments in the India–New Zealand FTA and the India–UK Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

He highlighted:

Commitments on temporary movement of natural persons

Regulatory and visa-related barriers

The rising importance of Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRAs)

Changing modes of cross-border services delivery

Traditional Knowledge, IP and Global Rules

A CTIL-organised panel explored the legal interplay between the WIPO TKGR Treaty and the TRIPS Agreement. Session Chair Prof. (Dr.) Unnat Pandit emphasised the strength of India’s patent regime and the role of biodiversity regulation in integrating traditional knowledge with modern science.

Experts from DPIIT, the Indian Patent Office, legal practice, and CTIL discussed how the TKGR Treaty can prevent fraudulent patent claims and misappropriation of traditional knowledge, while also flagging compliance and implementation challenges.

Health Services, Medical Tourism and Digital Disruption

Another CTIL panel examined India’s trade in health services, chaired by Mr. Shanay Shah, President, Shalby Hospitals. Discussions covered:

Growth of medical tourism

Insurance portability and visa facilitation

The impact of digital health and AI

Balancing commercial expansion with universal access

Experts from Apollo AyurVaid, UNESCAP, CTIL and the University of Pretoria highlighted policy tools and fiscal mechanisms to attract healthcare investment while preserving inclusivity.

Shaping the Next Phase of Trade Policy Thinking

The conference underscored the rising importance of empirical legal research, interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based governance in navigating complex global trade and regulatory landscapes.

By bringing together courts, academia, industry and policymakers, the CTIL–GNLU conference has positioned law and economics as a critical toolkit for designing inclusive, future-ready public policy—with India increasingly shaping global conversations on trade, knowledge governance and services regulation.