Controversial NEET-PG Cut-off: Legal Battle Unfolds

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, targeting a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to allow the admission of SC, ST, and OBC students who scored as low as minus 40 out of 800 in NEET-PG 2025 examinations.

The legal challenge, brought by lawyer Abhinav Gaur, argues that this move violates Article 16 of the Constitution, which ensures equal opportunities in public employment. It claims that drastically lowering the cut-off undermines the merit-based selection system.

The petition highlights that after over 18,000 seats remained vacant following the second round of counselling, NBEMS slashed the qualifying scores. This decision could compromise public health standards by allowing inadequately qualified individuals to join the medical profession, raising serious concerns about patient safety and the right to health guaranteed under Article 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)