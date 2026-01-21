Left Menu

Controversial NEET-PG Cut-off: Legal Battle Unfolds

A PIL challenges the NBEMS decision to lower the NEET-PG cut-off to minus 40 for SC/ST/OBC students, arguing it violates merit-based selection and poses risks to public health. The petition highlights significant cut-off reductions after 18,000 seats remained vacant post-counselling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:58 IST
Controversial NEET-PG Cut-off: Legal Battle Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, targeting a decision by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to allow the admission of SC, ST, and OBC students who scored as low as minus 40 out of 800 in NEET-PG 2025 examinations.

The legal challenge, brought by lawyer Abhinav Gaur, argues that this move violates Article 16 of the Constitution, which ensures equal opportunities in public employment. It claims that drastically lowering the cut-off undermines the merit-based selection system.

The petition highlights that after over 18,000 seats remained vacant following the second round of counselling, NBEMS slashed the qualifying scores. This decision could compromise public health standards by allowing inadequately qualified individuals to join the medical profession, raising serious concerns about patient safety and the right to health guaranteed under Article 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
3
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global
4
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026