Trump's Controversial Bid to Fire Federal Reserve Governor Sparks Legal Battle

President Donald Trump attempts to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, citing mortgage fraud allegations, sparking a Supreme Court case questioning presidential powers and the Fed's independence. The outcome could have significant implications for political influence on monetary policy, especially regarding interest rate autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:18 IST
Federal Reserve Governor

A heated legal showdown is unfolding at the U.S. Supreme Court as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to defend the controversial move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations, the Trump administration faces challenging questions from both conservative and liberal justices.

The case, which underscores tensions over presidential powers, could set a precedent for the Federal Reserve's independence. With arguments underway, justices probe the legal justification for Cook's removal and the potential economic fallout from such a decision, questioning the lack of formal notice and Cook's denied chance to respond.

This marks a critical moment for the central bank's autonomy with Trump's action highlighting broader concerns about political interference in monetary policy. As the judiciary scrutinizes the administration's approach, the implications for future presidential influence over the Federal Reserve could be profound.

(With inputs from agencies.)

