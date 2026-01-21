Trump's Controversial Bid to Fire Federal Reserve Governor Sparks Legal Battle

A heated legal showdown is unfolding at the U.S. Supreme Court as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to defend the controversial move to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Citing unproven mortgage fraud allegations, the Trump administration faces challenging questions from both conservative and liberal justices.

The case, which underscores tensions over presidential powers, could set a precedent for the Federal Reserve's independence. With arguments underway, justices probe the legal justification for Cook's removal and the potential economic fallout from such a decision, questioning the lack of formal notice and Cook's denied chance to respond.

This marks a critical moment for the central bank's autonomy with Trump's action highlighting broader concerns about political interference in monetary policy. As the judiciary scrutinizes the administration's approach, the implications for future presidential influence over the Federal Reserve could be profound.

