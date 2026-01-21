Faridabad 'Psycho Killer' Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

In a case that has gripped Faridabad, a local court sentenced 54-year-old Singh Raj to life imprisonment on Wednesday for kidnapping and murdering a woman. The police identified him as a 'psycho killer' responsible for six murders, including those of three minors.

The court's decision came after the additional sessions judge Purushottam Kumar heard testimonies from 29 witnesses. The sentencing also included a fine of over Rs 2.1 lakh. Singh Raj, a security guard at a local hospital, was already under police suspicion in another case.

Investigations revealed Raj's disturbing criminal history, including molesting and murdering a girl in 2019, and similar gruesome acts in 2020 and 2021. This case, however, originated from a 'missing person' report filed by the family of one of his victims in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)