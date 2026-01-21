High Court Demands UP Government Report on Long-Term Prisoners

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has mandated that the Uttar Pradesh government submit details concerning prisoners who have served 14 years or more in various state jails.

Further, the court has demanded information regarding applications filed by these long-term prisoners seeking remission in their sentences. The authorities have been tasked with detailing their consideration process for such pleas.

Scheduled for a February 23 hearing, the bench's directive comes after a 2020 PIL by BK Singh Parmar. In it, the petitioner claims that while legal provisions ensure prisoners' rights for premature release based on jail conduct, authorities have neglected their duty to assess each case at the 14-year mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)