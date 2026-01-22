Donald Trump’s Ambitious Board of Peace: Global Influence or Coercion?

The international community is grappling with Donald Trump's newly proposed Board of Peace, perceived by many as a strategic rival to the United Nations. Unveiled recently, the board has drawn participation from 35 world leaders, potentially increasing Trump's influence on the global stage.

While some European leaders express unease over the board's draft charter, which centralizes significant decision-making power with Trump, others feel coerced to join, fearing retaliatory measures from the U.S. government. Despite its aim to become a nimble and collaborative peace-building entity, questions about its legal status and operational independence persist.

European countries like France, Norway, and Sweden have declined to participate outright, while others, such as Italy and Germany, remain undecided. However, to some, particularly allies in Latin America and parts of the Arab world, the board represents a tactical advantage to leverage U.S. strength in global affairs.

