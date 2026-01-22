Mexico's Bold Move: Extraditing Cartel Members to the US

In a decisive move, Mexico extradited 37 alleged cartel members to the United States, responding to a request by the US Justice Department. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the action was a 'sovereign decision,' addressing criticism over external pressures.

Sheinbaum, known for her diplomatic approach to US relations, highlighted the role of Mexico's National Security Council in deciding the transfer, framing it as aligning with Mexico's national security priorities. Analysts view this as a strategic move to ease US pressure and demonstrate internal control over criminal groups.

Significantly, US Attorney General Pam Bondi applauded the extradition, calling it a 'landmark achievement.' It showcases a collaborative effort to combat the cartels, marking the third large-scale transfer in a year, with a total of 92 individuals handed over to US authorities under similar circumstances.

