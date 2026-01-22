Left Menu

Mexico's Bold Move: Extraditing Cartel Members to the US

Mexico transferred 37 cartel members, including figures from the CJNG and Sinaloa Cartel, to the US, following a request from the US Justice Department. President Claudia Sheinbaum asserted the decision was sovereign, balancing US pressure and domestic interests, with the aim to strengthen national security ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:44 IST
Mexico's Bold Move: Extraditing Cartel Members to the US

In a decisive move, Mexico extradited 37 alleged cartel members to the United States, responding to a request by the US Justice Department. President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the action was a 'sovereign decision,' addressing criticism over external pressures.

Sheinbaum, known for her diplomatic approach to US relations, highlighted the role of Mexico's National Security Council in deciding the transfer, framing it as aligning with Mexico's national security priorities. Analysts view this as a strategic move to ease US pressure and demonstrate internal control over criminal groups.

Significantly, US Attorney General Pam Bondi applauded the extradition, calling it a 'landmark achievement.' It showcases a collaborative effort to combat the cartels, marking the third large-scale transfer in a year, with a total of 92 individuals handed over to US authorities under similar circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026