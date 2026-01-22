Left Menu

DGCA Launches Digital Pilot Licences for ATPL in Major Aviation Tech Push

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a significant step in India’s aviation digitisation drive with the launch of Electronic Personnel Licence (EPL) services for Airline Transport Pilot Licence (ATPL) at an event held at the DGCA Headquarters.

The rollout of the EPL–ATPL marks a key milestone in DGCA’s ongoing digital transformation journey, aimed at modernising India’s civil aviation regulatory ecosystem through secure, efficient and future-ready digital systems.

Secure, ICAO-Aligned Digital Licensing

Inaugurating the service, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the EPL initiative strengthens regulatory oversight while improving ease of compliance for pilots and operators. The DG congratulated DGCA teams and technology partners for implementing the system and acknowledged the aviation industry’s cooperation in adopting the new digital framework.

The Electronic Personnel Licence is a secure digital licence embedded with ICAO-aligned security features, designed to:

  • Ensure authenticity

  • Prevent tampering and fraud

  • Enable real-time verification by authorised stakeholders

Pilots can access their EPLs through the eGCA mobile application, eliminating the need for physical licences and manual verification.

Expanding the EPL Ecosystem

DGCA began the phased rollout of EPLs in February 2025, initially covering:

  • Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL)

  • Flight Radio Telephone Operator’s (Restricted) Licence (FRTOL)

With the addition of ATPL, the highest level of pilot certification, DGCA has extended digital licensing across critical categories of flight crew qualifications.

Faster Services, Greater Transparency

The EPL initiative is expected to:

  • Reduce processing and verification timelines

  • Improve transparency and traceability in licensing

  • Support interoperability with airlines, regulators and international aviation bodies

  • Enhance compliance and safety oversight

By embedding digital credentials into the aviation workforce ecosystem, DGCA is aligning with global best practices in aviation regulation and safety management.

A Call to the Aviation Ecosystem

The launch signals DGCA’s intent to deepen collaboration with airlines, training organisations, pilots, and technology providers to build a fully digital regulatory environment.

As India’s aviation sector expands rapidly, secure digital licensing and real-time verification will be critical enablers of scale, safety and global interoperability.

 

