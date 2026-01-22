Left Menu

Key Diplomatic Talks Shape Syria's Future

Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, discussed ongoing tensions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. They emphasized the importance of Syrian government forces upholding a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces and facilitating the transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:19 IST
The leader of the U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, held significant talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday.

As tensions continue to simmer in Syria, the dialogue centered on the necessity for Syrian government forces to maintain a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Additionally, there was a push for support in the organized transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to neighboring Iraq, according to a statement from CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins.

