Key Diplomatic Talks Shape Syria's Future
Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, discussed ongoing tensions with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. They emphasized the importance of Syrian government forces upholding a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces and facilitating the transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 01:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 01:19 IST
The leader of the U.S. Central Command, Brad Cooper, held significant talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday.
As tensions continue to simmer in Syria, the dialogue centered on the necessity for Syrian government forces to maintain a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces.
Additionally, there was a push for support in the organized transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to neighboring Iraq, according to a statement from CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecuador's Bold Tariff Move on Colombia: A Trade War Fueled by Crime Crisis
Ceasefire Shattered: 11 Syrian Soldiers Killed in Renewed Attacks
Ceasefire Breached: Syrian Government Reports Fatal SDF Attacks
Tragedy on the Tracks: Catalonia's Commuter Rail Crisis
Indore Water Crisis: Tragedy Strikes with Multiple Deaths