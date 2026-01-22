Left Menu

Teen Pleads Guilty to 2022 North Carolina Mass Shooting: The Tragic Case of Austin Thompson

Austin David Thompson, now 18, pleaded guilty to a 2022 mass shooting in North Carolina that claimed five lives, including his brother's. The plea saves the community a trial, but a sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 2024. Due to his age, Thompson cannot receive the death penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raleigh | Updated: 22-01-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 06:04 IST
An 18-year-old named Austin David Thompson admitted in court on Wednesday to a mass shooting that took place in North Carolina in 2022, resulting in five deaths, including his own brother and a police officer. This planned plea came just weeks before his court trial was set to commence.

The charges against Thompson are severe. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including five first-degree murder charges, two attempted murder charges, and assaults on officers. The sentencing hearing is set for February, with no plea deal reached with prosecutors.

Thompson, who was 15 during the incident, cannot receive the death penalty due to his age. His sentence could range from life without parole to eligibility after 25 years, owing to recent adjustments in state law for young offenders.

