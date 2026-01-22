Tiananmen Vigil Leaders Face Landmark Trial in Hong Kong

In a pivotal trial, two pro-democracy activists who organized the annual vigil commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown commenced legal proceedings in Hong Kong. They face charges under the China-imposed national security law, illustrating the ongoing erosion of Western-style civil liberties in the region.

The defendants, Chow Hang-tung and Lee Cheuk-yan, have been charged with incitement to subversion. They stand accused of using unlawful means to promote state subversion, exposing the trial as a critical juncture in the struggle for free expression in the city.

The high-profile case stretches over 75 days with intensive scrutiny from legal experts and human rights groups. As Hong Kong's democratic freedoms face unprecedented challenges, the global community watches closely.