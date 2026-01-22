Left Menu

Corruption Scandal Unveils in Malaysia's Military Hierarchy

Malaysia's former military chiefs, including Hafizuddiean Jantan and his wife, face charges for laundering millions related to defense contracts. This marks the first legal case against the country's top army officials, highlighting systematic issues and prompting government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 22-01-2026 09:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 09:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A high-profile corruption scandal has emerged within Malaysia's military, involving former army chief Hafizuddiean Jantan. Jantan, 57, was charged Thursday with laundering over 2.1 million ringgit ($519,000) amid allegations of corruption in defense contracts.

Jantan, along with his wife Salwani Anuar, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His wife faces separate charges of laundering 77,000 ringgit ($19,000). Both were released on bail as investigations continue.

This case marks a significant moment as it is the first time legal action has been taken against Malaysia's senior military officials. The investigation has uncovered a pattern of firms winning high-value contracts through bribery, leading the government to strengthen oversight on defense procurement.

