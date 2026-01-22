Corruption Scandal Unveils in Malaysia's Military Hierarchy

A high-profile corruption scandal has emerged within Malaysia's military, involving former army chief Hafizuddiean Jantan. Jantan, 57, was charged Thursday with laundering over 2.1 million ringgit ($519,000) amid allegations of corruption in defense contracts.

Jantan, along with his wife Salwani Anuar, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His wife faces separate charges of laundering 77,000 ringgit ($19,000). Both were released on bail as investigations continue.

This case marks a significant moment as it is the first time legal action has been taken against Malaysia's senior military officials. The investigation has uncovered a pattern of firms winning high-value contracts through bribery, leading the government to strengthen oversight on defense procurement.