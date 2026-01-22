Justice on Trial: Hong Kong’s Freedom versus National Security

The landmark national security trial in Hong Kong commenced as the High Court began proceedings against three former leaders of a disbanded group commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre. The case has drawn international attention, focusing on charges of "inciting subversion of state power" and sparking debates on the balance between freedom and security.

Tensions surged outside the court with heavy police presence while Tang Ngok-kwan, a former senior group member, underscored the significance of the trial for Hong Kong's vanishing freedoms. The mistreatment of Tiananmen memorials and banning of vigils since the national security law's imposition reflect broader efforts to suppress dissent.

As defendants like Chow Hang-tung stand firm in their defense, asserting their actions seek democratic reform rather than destruction of the CCP, this trial challenges the international community to scrutinize China's broader crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy figures amid its quest for rehabilitation of stability after 2019's protests.

