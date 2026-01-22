Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

The trial of two prominent pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong commenced as they face charges under a contentious national security law. The activists, Chow Hang-tung and Lee Cheuk-yan, are accused of inciting subversion in connection with their long-standing efforts to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.

The case has sparked criticism, with detractors arguing it underscores Beijing's erosion of the city's promised civil liberties. Authorities maintain that law enforcement activities are conducted based on evidence and within legal parameters.

This trial, expected to span over 75 days, is emblematic of the broader crackdown on dissent within the semi-autonomous city. It has garnered significant attention, both for its implications on freedom of expression and the contentious history between Hong Kong and mainland China.

